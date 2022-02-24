Augusta FFA hosting fun activities to promote agriculture during FFA Week

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - As the numbers of farms continue to go down in Wisconsin, a local school district is trying to reignite kids' interest in agriculture with the help of fun activities.
At Augusta High School, students with Future Farmers of America are trying to promote farming and agriculture to their classmates with some fun events.
One way was through a calf bottle milk chugging contest. Other events included pedal tractor races and feed sack races.
Although all the activities are light-hearted, FFA Week relates to a bigger picture.
"Agriculture right now is more important than ever," said Kayla Martinson, FFA advisor and agri-science teacher at Augusta Middle and High Schools.
The USDA reports the total number of farms in Wisconsin in 2021 was 64,100. That's down 300 farms from 2020.
Martinson feels part of the decline is due to kids thinking agriculture is only about farming.
"A lot of times, that's the disconnect we have in kids, especially now," Martinson said. "Your chickens don't come from the back of Walmart. There's actually producers, feed growers. There's so much that goes into the production of just an animal."
But she said times are changing and there's many opportunities in the agricultural industry.
"Automatic feed pushers. Calf feeders, just the amount of technology and the different way that agriculture is going, it's going to benefit a lot of people," Martinson said.
For sophomore and FFA secretary Audra Sandberg, it's FFA that gets her excited about having her own farm one day.
"I like how many people I can meet around the world," Sandberg said. "I have friends from everywhere. It just keeps you into the project. It opens so many opportunities for you. I get to do speaking contests. I can judge livestock. It's just an amazing industry to be in."
But she does already have a head start by owning and caring for 20 cows, among other animals.
"And then I have sheep" Sandberg said. "I have goats, llamas, chickens, dogs, cats, horses, donkeys, ponies. We have guineas."
Plus, FFA and agriculture seem to run in her blood.
"My mom, my dad, my uncles, my grandparents and my great-grandparents were all very part of FFA," Sandberg said.
Despite the decrease in family farms, Martinson said Augusta's FFA chapter has doubled from 25 to 50 students this school year.
Many other area FFA chapters are also doing events throughout the week including Colfax, Mondovi, River Falls, Durand, Boyceville, Menomonie, and Elk Mound.