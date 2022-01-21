 Skip to main content
Banbury Art Crawl canceled due to COVID-19

  • Updated
Banbury Place

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some bad news for Eau Claire creatives: this year's Banbury Art Crawl has officially been canceled.

This downtown art crawl has been held annually for 11 years. They display work from dozens of local artists and draw thousands of attendees.

However they announced Thursday, after consulting with the Eau Claire City County Health Department, they decided to cancel this year's event due to the current local surge of COVID-19.

They said they look forward to seeing everyone in 2023.