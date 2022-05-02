Battle of the bands raising money for REACH

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Several local bands and musicians are banding together to raise money for the Eau Claire nonprofit REACH, Inc. as it hosts its third annual 'Rockin for REACH' fundraiser.
Starting May 2, people are able to vote online for their favorite band. One vote equals one dollar, and all the proceeds will go toward the nonprofit.
REACH helps adults and children with disabilities with communication, life skills, and employment opportunities.
Development coordinator Molly Dove said their goal is to raise $20,000 in hopes of benefitting their Meals and Wheels campaign, which aims to update their van fleet that transports clients and renovate the kitchen at their child care center "Hand in Hand."
"REACH is such a critical organization for people with disabilities. We really pride ourselves in making sure that we can offer equal access to opportunities and just give people the determination they need to just have full participation," Dove said.
The top three bands will get to perform live for the number one spot at the Brewing Projekt on Wednesday, June 8. Click here for more info and to vote. Voting ends May 27.
WQOW is a proud sponsor of this event.