Black River Falls man dies in Barron County drowning

(WQOW) - 39-year-old Casey Hayden of Black River Falls died on Saturday, May 7 on Prairie Lake in Barron County.
In a press release from the sheriff's department just before 7 p.m. on Saturday dispatch received a call from someone yelling for help from a pontoon on the lake and said that they could not locate a male in the water.
Around 8 p.m. a diver located the male in the water a few feet from where the boat was anchored and was brought to shore. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The initial investigation, based on witness statements show that Hayden suffered a possible medical event before falling into the water.
An autopsy to determine cause of death is being completed.