 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Bloomer superintendent explains why schools closed Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Bloomer Elementary School

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Due to staffing shortages, the Bloomer School District had to close both its elementary and middle schools on Tuesday.

Superintendent Brian Misfeldt said they would have had 16 vacant positions Tuesday, even after trying to find outside substitutes or fill-ins from within the district.

Misfeldt noted that the absences are related to not just COVID, but other illnesses and medical situations.

However, he is optimistic that many of the staff members will be back, and the school district announced Tuesday night that they will be able to have all their schools back in sessions Wednesday.

On the district's Facebook post, some parents said they were frustrated because they thought they were notified too last minute about the closings, which was around 9:30 p.m. Monday night, but Misfeldt said there's a reason.

"The late notification came because many of the absences for today came in the evening or at night," Misfeldt said. "And so our first goal is to fill those positions and we didn't want to cancel school until we knew we couldn't fill those positions.  When we found out we had so many individuals out, we did our best to try and fill them, and when we realized we couldn't fill them, we had to cancel."

Misfeldt said there's no indication they will go to remote learning, and that their goal is to have in-person learning in a safe environment.

As of January 13, the district's dashboard said 133 students and staff are in quarantine or isolation.

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com