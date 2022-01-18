Bloomer superintendent explains why schools closed Tuesday

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Due to staffing shortages, the Bloomer School District had to close both its elementary and middle schools on Tuesday.
Superintendent Brian Misfeldt said they would have had 16 vacant positions Tuesday, even after trying to find outside substitutes or fill-ins from within the district.
Misfeldt noted that the absences are related to not just COVID, but other illnesses and medical situations.
However, he is optimistic that many of the staff members will be back, and the school district announced Tuesday night that they will be able to have all their schools back in sessions Wednesday.
On the district's Facebook post, some parents said they were frustrated because they thought they were notified too last minute about the closings, which was around 9:30 p.m. Monday night, but Misfeldt said there's a reason.
"The late notification came because many of the absences for today came in the evening or at night," Misfeldt said. "And so our first goal is to fill those positions and we didn't want to cancel school until we knew we couldn't fill those positions. When we found out we had so many individuals out, we did our best to try and fill them, and when we realized we couldn't fill them, we had to cancel."
Misfeldt said there's no indication they will go to remote learning, and that their goal is to have in-person learning in a safe environment.
As of January 13, the district's dashboard said 133 students and staff are in quarantine or isolation.