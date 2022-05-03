"Chalk the Walk" bringing awareness to mental health in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Eau Claire Mental Health Action Team is bringing back a simple, fun initiative to help the community spread positivity and awareness by using sidewalk chalk.
"Chalk the Walk" will be going on all this month, and Eau Claire residents are encouraged to chalk positive, encouraging notes on neighborhood sidewalks.
There is no cost to participate. Simply grab some chalk, find a sidewalk and show your support for Eau Claire mental health.
Co-chair of the Mental Health Action Team, TJ Atkins, said the beauty of "Chalk the Walk" is found in its simplicity.
"It takes us back to being kids again, you know," Atkins said. "I don't know where we get jaded as adults, I still haven't figured out when that actually happens to us, but it does. And to have that simple reminder of just a little note. You feel good when you write the note, and someone else is going to see it and feel good too."
If you’d like to join in this opportunity to support mental health, you can grab some free chalk at the Community Table or the Children’s Museum.
The Mental Health Action Team is also encouraging participants to share an image of their sidewalk art on social media using the hashtags #HealthyEC, #YouAreNotAlone and #MentalHealthMatters.
