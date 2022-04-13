Chemical treatments improving water in Half Moon Lake coming to an end after more than a decade

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A project aimed to improve conditions on Half Moon Lake that have lasted for over a decade will soon be nearing completion, and with it should come some cleaner summer fun.
Surrounding Carson Park in the heart of Eau Claire, Half Moon Lake is a popular destination for a wide variety of activities year-round. Luke Alex with Visit Eau Claire said it is a critical draw for tourism to the area, as well as buoying quality of life for Eau Claire residents.
"Our city does a great job of trying to maintain the quality of life, and this is a great example of trying to improve the water quality," Alex said. "It just is obviously awesome for the residents and visitors alike that we continue to improve a space that people already love so much."
Officials say the treatments are set to begin in early May, and include the chemicals aluminum sulfate, or alum, and endothall.
The treatments are part of a 15-year plan, and officials say we are approaching the end of the need for them for the foreseeable future.
Eau Claire parks director Steve Plaza said the alum is added to the lake to reduce phosphorous, and the endothall is a herbicide which is effective in killing curly-leaf pondweed, both of which are important for the overall quality of the lake's water.
"We have a lot of people kayak, paddleboard, canoe, fish in the lake, as well as just swim in the lake at Half Moon beach. So, the more amenities we can provide our citizens and visitors to Eau Claire, the better it is for quality of life for everyone around," Plaza said.
Officials say this is the last year currently planned for the alum treatment, with the last year for endothall targeted for 2024.