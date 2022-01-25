Children's Charities host open house at new Lake Hallie location

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - It's a new chapter and a new location for an area nonprofit helping kids reach academic success.
Children's Charities opened their new office in Lake Hallie on Tuesday. They offer one-on-one structured language, reading and spelling instruction to children.
The program's executive director Tammy Tillotson said they moved to Lake Hallie because of its easy access to major interstates, so families driving from any direction can easily find their office.
Besides one-on-one tutoring, Children's Charities offers community education and training for educators— and all of their programs are free of cost.
Children's Charities is always looking for volunteers for events and instruction, though you must have a bachelors degree to tutor.