Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District offering child development screenings

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - As a local school district conducts screenings for young kids, professionals are expecting an uptick in developmental delays that may be related to the pandemic.
For two weeks, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is offering free language, speech, and general developmental screenings for children ages three to five.
Speech and language pathologist Vicki Johnson said she looks at how children talk and if they're able to make certain sounds with a few cues.
When she screens language skills, she checks if they understand concepts and might ask children to point to the short doll versus the tall doll, the long string of beads versus the short string of beads, or how well they fellow one-two-three step directions.
Her team can also screen for adaptive skills like if a child can put their coat on and off or do zippers; general motor skills like jumping, running, and if they can get places without falling; and fine motor skills like lacing beads, drawing certain shapes, or using scissors.
"They just have not had those typical experiences, playing at the park, going to a movie, being in the store," Johnson said. "I've talked to several parents who've had their children in maybe two stores ever and they're a couple of years old. So I definitely think we're going to see some delays or some differences that we'll have to account for."
Despite the anticipated uptick in delays, Johnson said children will hopefully be able to catch up due to the return of in-person learning and more places opening up.
If you'd like to schedule a screening for your child, they do not have to be currently enrolled in a pre-school program. They just have to live within the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.
To schedule a free screening, you can contact one of the following people:
- Ann Seibel, Speech/Language Pathologist 715-726-2414 ext. 3032
- Vicki Johnson, Speech/Language Pathologist 715-726-2414 ext. 5040
- Nicole Bowe, Early Childhood Special Education 715-726-2414 ext. 5033
- Amanda Pettis, Early Childhood Special Education 715-726-2414 ext.5032
Screenings will be conducted until February 25 and will be available again in the fall.