...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Some blowing snow is also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest
winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from
the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a
flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District offering child development screenings

  • Updated
  • 0
Child Developmental Screenings

Photo Courtesy: Vicki Johnson

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - As a local school district conducts screenings for young kids, professionals are expecting an uptick in developmental delays that may be related to the pandemic.

For two weeks, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is offering free language, speech, and general developmental screenings for children ages three to five.

Speech and language pathologist Vicki Johnson said she looks at how children talk and if they're able to make certain sounds with a few cues.

When she screens language skills, she checks if they understand concepts and might ask children to point to the short doll versus the tall doll, the long string of beads versus the short string of beads, or how well they fellow one-two-three step directions.

Her team can also screen for adaptive skills like if a child can put their coat on and off or do zippers; general motor skills like jumping, running, and if they can get places without falling; and fine motor skills like lacing beads, drawing certain shapes, or using scissors.

"They just have not had those typical experiences, playing at the park, going to a movie, being in the store," Johnson said. "I've talked to several parents who've had their children in maybe two stores ever and they're a couple of years old.  So I definitely think we're going to see some delays or some differences that we'll have to account for."

Despite the anticipated uptick in delays, Johnson said children will hopefully be able to catch up due to the return of in-person learning and more places opening up.

If you'd like to schedule a screening for your child, they do not have to be currently enrolled in a pre-school program. They just have to live within the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

To schedule a free screening, you can contact one of the following people:

- Ann Seibel, Speech/Language Pathologist 715-726-2414 ext. 3032

- Vicki Johnson, Speech/Language Pathologist 715-726-2414 ext. 5040

- Nicole Bowe, Early Childhood Special Education 715-726-2414 ext. 5033

- Amanda Pettis, Early Childhood Special Education 715-726-2414 ext.5032

Screenings will be conducted until February 25 and will be available again in the fall.

