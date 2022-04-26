Chippewa Falls community shows support for Lily Peters

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - It is a tragic time in the Chippewa Valley, but as people grapple with their grief, folks are also looking to honor the life of Lily Peters and support her family.
In front of Parkview Elementary where Lily went to school classmates and community members began filling a memorial in front of the building. The memorial now has purple flowers, stuffed animals, and signs calling for justice for Lily.
Less than half a mile down the road on Jefferson Avenue is another memorial in her honor. This memorial faces Duncan Creek, near where her body was found Monday morning. Chelsea Torgerson of Chippewa Falls and her daughter Ava hung a drawing at the site.
"I grew up in this town. I've lived here pretty much since I was in kindergarten and I always felt so safe," Torgenson said. "I know these things happen everywhere all over the world every day, but this is way too close to home."
Torgerson used to work with Lily's mom, and Ava attends the same school as her. Although they didn't know Lily well, they still feel the impact of her loss.
When asked if she played with Lily, Ava said "no, I just feel really bad."
It's not just classmates who are remembering Lily. In the downtown area people were hanging purple ribbons on light poles, and some businesses recently put out purple flowers.
Chippewa Falls Main Street spearheaded the effort, and its director Terri Ouimette said the whole situation is horrific.
"We're a small town, small tight-knit community. I've had so many people call me, 'what can we do? What can we do?' and what can we do? We don't know what we can do," Ouimette said. "But we're going to show our community togetherness by putting up purple ribbons."
She also hopes this gesture serves as a healing experience for folks.
"Hopefully somehow, some way, there's some kind of closure and I know the police department is doing an excellent job in what they're doing in trying to figure this out and I have every confidence in them," Ouimette said.
A lot of people continue to show their support. Around downtown Tuesday several businesses had 'Justice for Lily' signs or purple balloons. There was also chalk art in front of people's homes.
The Chippewa Store is also selling stickers that say 'Justice for Lily" with the funds going to support her family.
A GoFundMe was created to raise funds. News 18 spoke with the organizer, a close friend of Lily's family, who said any money will go to Lily's father and grandmother. It will help offset the cost of the funeral and could fund future memorials for Lily.
The organizer also said she started a memorial fund at Royal Credit Union called the "Lily Peters Memorial Fund." You can donate at any branch throughout the Chippewa Valley.