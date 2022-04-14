Chippewa Falls plans to close only public pool for good; future of site uncertain

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls public pool is making its final splash this summer and closing for good.
Chippewa Falls Parks Director John Jimenez said it would cost roughly $4 million to make repairs to the city's only public pool.
"I can't find the justification to invest that much money when it's only open three months and even in those three months, we might face weather like we're facing today," Jimenez said.
The Chippewa Falls City Council approved a decision Tuesday night to close the Bernard Willi pool following recommendations led by Jimenez who cited crumbling infrastructure and staffing issues as reasons for the closure.
During the summer 2021 season, the pool was only open four days a week. The city is not profiting off the pool, and Jimenez said his department has three recommendations.
"Option one is... we remodel, restore, and rebuild this facility which would be between $4 to $6 million," he said. "Option two is we tear this down, demo, and now we have a brand new facility that's again upwards of $6 or $7 million."
The third option: replacing the pool with a new facility like a teen center, enhanced splash pad, and basketball courts.
"For those that are going to be missing the pool, all I can say is try to have an open mind about what directions and opportunities may be available moving forward," Jimenez said.
There are signs of American summers: picnics, popsicles, and swimming pools. Soon, Chippewa Falls families will say goodbye to one of theirs.
"The pool is falling apart, it's only open three months a year, and knowing that it operates at a loss and we can't offset it with revenues," Jimenez said, "to me, it does not make sense financially for the city or for the department or for the community."
Jimenez added that the department has been in city talks to close the pool since last March.