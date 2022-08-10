Chippewa Falls police address parade safety ahead of Pure Water Days

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Saturday, August 13, is the 45th annual Pure Water Days Parade, followed by RiverFest in downtown Chippewa Falls. The fun kicks off with the parade at 1 p.m., which has a jungle safari theme this year. The parade route follows Bridge Street from Cedar Street down to Spring Street.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department tells News 18 they are aware of the string of violent crimes at parades in recent years, but have seen no indications of a higher risk of something similar happening at Pure Water Days.
"We do keep track of any information out there, as far as anything specific to Chippewa Falls and there isn't anything out there that we have been made aware of," Police Chief Matt Kelm said. "We'll have increased security, but there aren't any threats that we have heard of for Chippewa Falls."
Chief Kelm also said they will have an increased number of officers on duty for the parade. He added his department has considered the potential need for blocking off roads with trucks or barriers, and is prepared to do so if necessary.
He also stressed that people should immediately report any suspicious behavior by calling the non-emergency dispatch, or by dialing 9-1-1 for any immediate threats.