Chippewa Valley aphasia advocates share experiences following Bruce Willis diagnosis

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Bruce Willis is known for bringing attention to the box office, but the action star is brought new attention to a communication disorder after a diagnosis led to an early retirement announcement for the actor.
Now, Chippewa Valley advocates affected by aphasia are speaking out about the condition.
"In the two years, I would say a lot has started getting worse," said Jane Helland.
Helland is one of two million Americans struggling with aphasia, a communication disorder that results from damage or injury to parts of the brain responsible for language.
"The unique thing about aphasia is the individual is smart, has good memory, is aware of what's going on, but for example if you were in the hospital and had a stroke with aphasia and someone said, "can you tell me what day of the week it is?," the person would know it but they might not be able to get the word out," said Dr. Tom Sather, a UW-Eau Claire communication sciences and disorders professor.
Sather studies aphasia and staffs the Chippewa Valley Aphasia Group, a monthly support group for people in the Chippewa Valley struggling with the condition.
"There was a comment about not looking back and that really captures sort of a lot of my approach on trying not to dwell on what used to be," said CeCelia Zorn.
In 2014, CeCelia's husband Wayne was diagnosed with the disorder. Zorn said her and Wayne, who also suffers from dementia, are looking to the future.
Like Wayne, Jane Helland was diagnosed in 2019. She said her aphasia diagnosis has changed her life. Jane's daughter Tammy Helland said the Chippewa Valley Aphasia Group is like a second home for her mom.
"I'm just grateful to know about the UW group and the support we have, it is like a second family," Tammy said.
All of us have things that are hard to say. The Chippewa Valley Aphasia Group has not lost their voice. Instead, they've found one together and they are using it to help others.
The Chippewa Valley Aphasia Group meets in-person and on Zoom throughout the year.
Sather also runs a local non-profit group, the Chippewa Valley Aphasia Network, with other UW-Eau Claire professors and an annual camp. For more information, click here.