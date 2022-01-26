Chippewa Valley Museum set to host historic firearms program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A historic firearms program featuring local connections is coming to the Chippewa Valley next month.
The Chippewa Valley Museum will host a program that features three family firearms made by Herman Schlegelmilch and insight from weapons specialist Larry E. Hagmann.
The program will include a conversation between Hagmann and the museum's Curator of Collections Diana Peterson.
Peterson said museum staff is anticipating the program which will give the community a closer look at the Schlegelmilch family collections.
"He's quick to say he's not an expert, but he is a specialist and he will be presenting the program about the firearms and how Herman crafted them," Peterson said.
The free program is slated to take place online and in-person at Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park on Tuesday, February 15. Registration is required. For more information on the museum's programming, click here.