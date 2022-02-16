Chippewa Valley Technical College lifts campus mask requirement

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Masks will be optional at Chippewa Valley Technical College starting Thursday.
CVTC officials say a decline in COVID cases is what lead to the decision.
“The safety of our faculty, staff and students is always our top priority,” said CVTC President Sunem Beaton-Garcia. “At this time, with COVID-19 case numbers down, abundant access to the vaccine, testing readily available, and support from local health department officials, we’re ready to make masks optional in our facilities.”
CVTC is still following the CDC's guidelines on quarantine and isolation for students and faculty.
UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout announced their mask requirements will end next month.