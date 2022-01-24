 Skip to main content
City Council discusses potential referendum to exceed levy limits

city council
By Felicity Bosk

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council met Monday night to discuss a potential Public Service Referendum to exceed levy limits. 

"We in Wisconsin have been operating under the most restrictive levy limits in the country," said Jay Winzenz, Finance Director for the City of Eau Claire.

Winzenz said Wisconsin's levy limits have not increased to match inflation since 2003.

A majority of Council members spoke in support of the proposed referendum and discussed adding the question to the General Election ballots on November 8. 

Council member Catherine Emmanuel said she fears the quality of life in Eau Claire could decrease without such a referendum, citing the potential for longer wait times to reach a 911 operator, cutting Sunday bus service, and public pool days.

"There is no more fat to cut off of our budget," said Council member Kate Beaton. 

The City of Eau Claire will work to gather information needed to pass a resolution to authorize a referendum. Additionally, a consultant may be used to assess public sentiment.

No dollar amount was discussed at Monday's meeting.