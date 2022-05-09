 Skip to main content
City officials answer questions about possible town of Washington land annexation

  Updated
  • 0
orchard hill

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Members of the Eau Claire city council will take up a vote in two weeks on whether or not to annex some land from the town of Washington into the city of Eau Claire, and on Monday city of Eau Claire officials answered a number of questions relating to how annexation works. 

Washington annexation map

For instance, the city answered the question of if the town of Washington has any say in the matter? They answered by saying that no, it is up to the land owner what jurisdiction they prefer to be in. Then it is up to the jurisdiction to accept the annexation. 

The city also answered the question of what this land would be used for. Officials said the private land would be residential, and the county park would remain public parkland with its operation still under control of Eau Claire County. 

The land in question has spurred controversy in the Washington community for more than a year, with the application for annexation being the latest news in what could be the largest housing development in Eau Claire County history. 

The city also gave a rundown of how annexation works, how they seek to have growth be environmentally responsible, and how the infrastructure would be supported. 

Click the PDF below to read the entire three page executive summary. 

Download PDF Eau Claire annexation explanation

