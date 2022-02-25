Co-founder of Feed My People passes away

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Feed My People in Eau Claire was established 40 years ago, and recently, one of its original co-founders passed away.
According to his obituary, Russell Johnson was born in 1934 in Waupaca, Wisconsin. He worked as a social worker for the State of Wisconsin and advocated for the needs of adoptive families.
Later in 1967, he relocated his family to Eau Claire. In 1982, Johnson and five other people from different churches founded Feed My People. He also volunteered regularly for Habitat for Humanity.
Feed My People started serving one county four decades ago, and today, it serves millions of pounds of food a year to 14 counties.
Assistant director of Feed My People, Suzanne Becker, said while she didn't personally know Johnson, his impact is huge.
"Because of his vision and those that he worked with, today we are able to serve 70,000 people," Becker said. "We're able to fill the gap for folks. To me that's inspiring. To me, that makes me want to be a little bit more so that folks that come after us will also come up with new ways to help our neighbors."
A memorial service for Johnson will be held at a later date in Eau Claire.