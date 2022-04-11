ColorBlock seeking artists for 2022 murals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Attention artists! The ColorBlock exhibition is looking to display another round of mural art in the downtown district, and they are currently accepting applications from artists.
ColorBlock is an outdoor exhibition of murals that is free and accessible to the public year-round.
All proposed mural designs must be original to the person, or group applying, and be appropriate for all ages.
The exhibition is an expansion of the Sculpture Tour, which has a management contract with Visit Eau Claire.
The event started in 2020 with just 12 artists, and this year organizers expect to have twice as many. They are also working with programs that want to expand murals into bike tunnels and areas outside of downtown.
"It's really exciting to see it grow," said Julie Pangallo, public arts and events support with Visit Eau Claire. "ColorBlock started as a fundraiser for Sculpture Tour and it really has taken on a life of its own. It's really rewarding to see how the community has embraced it and how the artists are coming forward that want to be involved."
As for businesses, be sure to let ColorBlock know if you would like to have a mural at your site as well.
The deadline for artists to apply is May 1. To learn more about the application and the ColorBlock rules and guidelines, click here.