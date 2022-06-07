Committee looking to build day shelter for houseless population in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire's houseless population currently has a few options for overnight shelter, but when the sun comes up, many have nowhere to go. A group of locals is looking to change that.
A couple dozen community members form the Chippewa Valley Day Resource Center Steering Committee. They are actively searching for a site to build a daytime shelter for those in need.
Exposure to the elements during the day can lead to health problems like dehydration or extreme sunburn, or frostbite during the winter. They say that's not the only issues a daytime shelter could help with.
"The shelter that we're looking at creating would provide not just the shelter from the elements, but also potentially bringing services such as mental health providers, health providers, probation, child support," said Karen Petersin, a social worker with Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
"There are so many hurdles that get in the way of people moving beyond homelessness and getting housing or so many hurdles that get in the way of them maintaining the housing they live in," said Julian Emerson, a journalist studying the houseless population. "Obviously the cost of housing is a huge one and that has skyrocketed here in Eau Claire in the last couple of years. But also, if you don't have access to transportation, you can't get to jobs."
Right now, the committee is looking at sites with space and close proximity to downtown Eau Claire, where other resources can be accessed. One property they're looking at is currently home to storage units along Putnam Street near the Community Table.
They're also looking for funding sources and hope to have the shelter running by November of 2025.
If you'd like to help or learn more, contact Susan Wolfgram at wolfgram.susanm@gmail.com.