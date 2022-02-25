Community Table collecting items for ‘Baby Shower in a Basket’ Program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Newborn babies might be small, but taking care of them comes with a big price tag.
That's why the Community Table wants your help with its 'Baby Shower in a Basket' program.
Community Table in downtown Eau Claire is known for feeding those in need, but now officials are looking to meet another need.
Executive director TJ Atkins said they're collecting donations for 'Baby Shower in a Basket,' including diapers, wipes and food-related gift cards. They're also accepting blankets, onesies and teething toys.
Atkins said with supply chain issues, prices have been going up, so they just wanted to relieve a little financial burden from expecting parents.
"I was looking around at what kind of families that we help and just wanted to give extra help for our new moms and dads," Atkins said. "We have had a couple of families who have started to return and so we want to make sure that we're able to help new moms and dads that are in the area."
Baskets plan to be distributed in the spring and will go to families in need.
Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Community Table on 320 Putnam Street.
List of Requested Donations/Items:
- diapers
- baby wipes
- lotion
- baby hair + body wash
- blankets
- onesies
- teething and baby toys
- stuffed animals
- food-related gift cards
- baskets
If you have any questions, you can reach out to Preston at outreach@thecommunitytable.org or TJ Atkins at director@thecommunitytable.org. You can also call the nonprofit at 715-835-4977.