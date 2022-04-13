 Skip to main content
Congressional candidate Rebecca Cooke tours Chippewa County, says family barn fire was devastating

  • Updated
  • 0

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District spent the day in Chippewa County as part of her campaign tour, a day after her family's barn in the same county burnt down. 

Rebecca Cooke stopped by the Heyde Art Center's spring show, talking about how she plans to advocate for rural communities, small businesses, and nonprofits.

She also toured Leinenkugel's and stopped by two local farms, listening to farmers' concerns about dairy prices and the state of small farms. As a farmer's daughter herself, Cooke said she would fight for family farms and Medicare expansion.

"I'm the only working class person in this race," she said. "I grew up working class and I continue to be working class, running a small business, running a nonprofit organization, and running a campaign for Congress, and I think people in this district are looking less for a career politicians to represent them and less for political leap and more everyday folks stepping off the sidelines to really stand up for our working class community."

On Tuesday a fire destroyed a barn and silo in the town of Wheaton. Cooke said that barn was owned by her family, and on Twitter called the fire devastating. 

Although no people or animals were hurt, she said she has fond memories on the farm, including ones of her parents dancing down the aisle milking cows. 

"It's really bittersweet to see something that we worked so hard and so long to really save go up in flames in an instant, and just to see how precious life is," she said. "It was hard to watch my parents watch something that they've poured their heart and soul in for so many years, raising registered holsteins, go down the way it did."

Cooke said she is grateful for first responders and neighbors who brought her family food.

Cooke plans to next visit Richland County this weekend as part of her campaign tour.

