Construction on Jeffers Road and North Crossing intersection to begin next week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If your commute takes you through the North Crossing and Jeffers Road intersection, you can expect some delays beginning April 4.
Gov. Evers recently approved $612,688 in funding for a contractor to make safety improvements to the intersection. These improvements will include upgrading the traffic signals, adding north/south crosswalks, realigning the north and southbound left-turn lanes for better sight distance, and upgrading the curb ramps to ADA standards.
In a news release, WisDOT officials said the improvements are necessary because of the higher-than-average number of left-turn crashes at this intersection.
Officials said the construction will happen in two stages, with stage 1 anticipated to by completed around Memorial Day, and stage two to be completed by mid-June.
WisDot gave the following details on the two stages:
- Stage 1:
- Phase 1: The outside lanes on east- and westbound WIS 312 will be closed, and no left turns from WIS 312 onto Jeffers Road will be permitted. Jeffers Road will be closed between WIS 312 and Prairie Lane.
- Phase 2: The inside lanes on east- and westbound WIS 312 will be closed, and no left turns from WIS 312 onto Jeffers Road will be allowed. Jeffers Road will be closed between WIS 312 and Prairie Lane.
- Stage 2:
- Phase 1: The outside lanes on east- and westbound WIS 312 will be closed, and no left turns from WIS 312 onto Jeffers Road will be permitted. Jeffers Road will be closed just north of the Mega Holiday driveway to WIS 312. In addition, the westbound WIS 312 right-turn lane will be closed, and no right turns will be allowed for westbound WIS 312 onto Jeffers Road.
- Phase 2: The inside lanes on east- and westbound WIS 312 will be closed, and no left turns from WIS 312 onto Jeffers Road will be permitted. Jeffers Road will be closed just north of the Mega Holiday driveway to WIS 312. In addition, the westbound WIS 312 right-turn lane will be closed, and no right turns will be allowed for westbound WIS 312 onto Jeffers Road.
For more information on the project, click here.