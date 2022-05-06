Controversial housing development seeking annexation from town of Washington to city of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Parts of Lowes Creek Park and a parcel of land that has been at the center of a controversial proposed housing development in the town of Washington may be annexed into the city of Eau Claire.
C&E Wurzer Builders has twice brought a rezoning request before the Eau Claire County Board for land located on the corner of at the corner of Deerfield and Mischler roads in the town of Washington. The county board denied the request one time, and the builders withdrew the request the second time.
They want to build more than 100 homes on that land, but neighbors have been very vocal in opposition about it.
The council will be able to discuss the possible annexation of this land at their meeting on May 10, but will not vote on the matter until their next meeting.