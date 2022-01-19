Country Jam moving to town of Wheaton in 2023, after more than 30 years in town of Union

TOWN OF WHEATON (WQOW) - A popular music festival is moving.
For 33 years, Country Jam has operated out of the town of Union in Eau Claire County, but starting in 2023, the festival will move seven miles north to the town of Wheaton in Chippewa County.
"It's bittersweet. It's kind of like selling your childhood home," said Kathy Wright, general manager of Country Jam USA.
The new grounds are located west of Highway T and south of 20th Avenue.
Part of the reason for the move, according to Wright, is because they don't own the land they're currently located on, and that since it's on a floodplain, the site limited what they could do.
"We couldn't do any site improvements," Wright said. "We couldn't build anything to grow our business or just make it a little bit easier. We had to build temporary kitchens, temporary buildings, temporary beer tents. All that had to be built, brought in, and taken out every year."
Wright said the new site they bought is nearly 160 acres and will allow the festival to take place on one footprint.
The new site includes room for more than a thousand campsites, a large side stage pavilion, and parking so people won't have to walk a mile and climb up and down a hill to get to their cars.
Wright said they plan to use the site year-round for other purposes like corporate events and weddings.
So with this added economic impact, Chippewa County officials said they welcome Country Jam.
"Anytime we can get an opportunity to modernize and stay competitive and expand, we're very fortunate. And Chippewa County is blessed to have that, to continue to add another feather in the cap to maintain as a regional destination for arts and culture," said Charlie Walker, president and CEO of Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation.
Despite the address change, Visit Eau Claire officials anticipate it will have an even bigger impact than the usual $24 million it brings to the area every year.
"This is a 100% positive thing for us," said Visit Eau Claire executive director Benny Anderson. "Their land is literally touching city of Eau Claire. Our tourism dollars are based off of room nights so we look to grow events that support hotel night stays. I anticipate it would actually probably give us a stronger stance on it."
Wright said there is no cost estimate at this time because they are still working with architects and engineers, but they hope to break ground by late summer of this year.