Country Jam seeks to have new site annexed from town of Wheaton to city of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The future site of Country Jam U.S.A is asking to be annexed into the city of Eau Claire.
In January, News 18 reported that the long-running music festival bought nearly 160 acres of land in the town of Wheaton in Chippewa County. The new grounds are located west of Highway T and south of 20th Avenue, and it does border land already within the city of Eau Claire.
The plan commission will vote on the annexation Monday night in its 7 p.m. meeting. The City Council will also vote on the measure in an upcoming meeting.
Country Jam plans to hold its event this year in the same location it always has— on land in the town of Union in Eau Claire County.
The festival plans to start at its new grounds in 2023.