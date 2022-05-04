Downtown Eau Claire Farmers Market to kick off this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The first Eau Claire downtown farmers market of the season is this weekend, and officials have been busy preparing for it.
Phoenix Park may look empty right now, but on Saturday, it will be filled with vendors and customers. Market manager Deidra Barrickman said they expect 25 to 30 vendors this Saturday, and about 70 total throughout the season.
Barrickman said vendors will be bringing some new, locally produced items. As to what those items are, she'd like to keep them a surprise.
To prepare for the farmers market, Barrickman said her board of directors has been reviewing vendor applications since January. They hae also been busy booking music, entertainment, and activities.
"Seeing faces I haven't seen all winter will be great," she said. "A lot of the vendors I haven't seen all winter and our avid customers that you can't keep them away. I'm looking forward to seeing all of them, too."
Barrickman added that there will still be hand sanitizer and masks available, but said the event is pretty much back to normal.
The farmers market will be this Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Starting in June, the market will also be on Wednesdays and Thursdays.