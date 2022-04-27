Dunn County Humane Society remembers "horrific" and "needless" murder of 18 cats — $10,000 reward offered

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - On April 27, 2021, the Dunn County Humane Society responded to a call in southern Spring Brook Township. What they found still horrifies them to this day.
The unassuming gravel road near the Dunnville Bottoms was a horrific scene of animal cruelty. The Humane Society discovered over a dozen cats — some just kittens — shot dead.
“It was just very bloody and very horrific and just the loss of life was very needless,” Dunn County Humane Society Kennel Manager Jamie Wagner said.
The Humane Society found slain cats at two separate sites less than two miles apart. All told, they found 18 murdered cats, with no answers as to why.
A year later, they gathered at the site to remember and placed 18 gladiolus to honor their memory.
“The outpouring of community support that we got when this story first hit, it still gets me choked up,” Wagner said.
The Humane Society was able to recover and re-home 35 cats from this incident. One of these cats, Lorax, survived a straight-through gunshot wound.
Llorax, he’s doing very well. We do get updates from him from time to time,” Wagner added with a smile.
Dunn County Deputy Jacob Mack confirmed this is still an ongoing investigation.
The $500 reward that was initially offered by the Dunn County Humane Society grew to a $5,000 reward thanks to local support. A matching $5,000 form the Humane Society of the U.S. has increased the total reward to $10,000 for "information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible."
If you have any information, about this crime, please call the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at 715-232-1348.