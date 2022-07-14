Eau Claire chainsaw competition seeking volunteers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you like chainsaws and making money, then we have an opportunity you need to learn about.
The US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship, held at Carson Park in Eau Claire, is looking for volunteers. This year's event is planned for August 11-14.
Volunteers will be paid and will also receive free admission to another day of the event. To sign up, click here: US Open 2022: 2022 U.S. Open Chainsaw Competition (signupgenius.com)
More information about the event can be found here: US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship | Eau Claire Events (visiteauclaire.com)