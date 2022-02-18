Eau Claire Chamber hosts State of the City address

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual state of the city address Friday morning at The Pablo Center.
The event was led by interim city manager Dave Solberg and Eau Claire City Council president Terry Weld.
The city's assessed value in 2021 was the highest in history at over $6.5 billion and marked record growth for the metro area. Weld attributed that success to strong community partnerships and the city's location in a multi-state corridor that includes Madison, Chicago and the Twin Cities.
"We did get a lot done and there was a lot of amazing work that was accomplished in the midst of the pandemic, but again, I think our community is resilient and we've found a way to come together with the help of all of our community partners and finding a way to keep moving forward," said Weld.
At the event, Weld and Solberg said that access to affordable housing, a referendum seeking money to address city staffing shortages, and celebrating the city's 150th birthday are all on the docket for this year.
The theme of the state of the city address was livable, lovable and fun community.