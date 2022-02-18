 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow, mainly in central
Minnesota into northwest and west central Wisconsin, may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Considerable reduced
visibilities in the snow showers where brief whiteout
conditions are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central and east central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as dropping
temperatures with falling snow could result in flash freezing on
roads. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Eau Claire Chamber hosts State of the City address

  • 0
Eau Claire drone

Eau Claire drone footage

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual state of the city address Friday morning at The Pablo Center.

The event was led by interim city manager Dave Solberg and Eau Claire City Council president Terry Weld.

The city's assessed value in 2021 was the highest in history at over $6.5 billion and marked record growth for the metro area. Weld attributed that success to strong community partnerships and the city's location in a multi-state corridor that includes Madison, Chicago and the Twin Cities.

"We did get a lot done and there was a lot of amazing work that was accomplished in the midst of the pandemic, but again, I think our community is resilient and we've found a way to come together with the help of all of our community partners and finding a way to keep moving forward," said Weld.

At the event, Weld and Solberg said that access to affordable housing, a referendum seeking money to address city staffing shortages, and celebrating the city's 150th birthday are all on the docket for this year.

The theme of the state of the city address was livable, lovable and fun community.

