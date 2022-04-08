Eau Claire City Council to vote on fire station improvements, contract for new skate park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two fire stations in Eau Claire are due for upgrades, and next week the city council will vote to get that process underway.
Plans for fire station number six, which is located on golf road, include a 1,300 square foot addition that would house a new kitchen, dining and living space, as well as three more sleeping rooms.
A new garage bay will also be built on the north side of the building. The project will cost nearly two-millions dollars..
The council will also vote to award a contract for improvements to fire station number 9, which is on the west side near Menards. Plans for that include station exterior work and new air conditioning units.
The council will also vote to award a contract for a long-awaited project at Eau Claire's Boyd Park.
For that, now that plans for a new skate park at Boyd Park have been finalized, the council will vote to allow a Los Angeles company to build it.
The 5,200 square foot skate park will accommodate all skill levels. The Eau Claire Skaters Association has raised $75,000 for the project. The entire project is estimated to cost 275-thousand dollars. The city will pay the difference in cost.
The city council will be voting on these issues at their meeting on April 12 at 4 p.m.