Eau Claire County Board returning to in-person meetings

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After two years of virtual meetings, the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors will hold their meetings in person again.
The announcement made Friday comes as COVID-19 cases are dropping nationally, and locally. Board Chair Nick Smiar said they also have upgraded "air handling equipment" at the county government center.
Their first meeting back in-person will be next Tuesday, March 15.
The Eau Claire City Council is continuing to hold virtual meetings, but at their March 22 meeting will vote on whether or not to bring them back fully in-person.