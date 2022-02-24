Eau Claire County board seeking community input ahead of strategic planning

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors are preparing for their 2022-2024 strategic plan, which will lay out their goals and objectives for the next two years.
In order to have the best idea of what county residents want those goals to be, the board will host three virtual listening sessions during the first two weeks of March.
The meetings will be March 1 at noon, March 3 at 6 p.m., and March 9 at 7 a.m. If you click each date, you will be taken to a page to attend the meeting.
The meetings are planned to be 90 minuets long each. County officials said the sessions are designed so that they can learn what the most important issues are for residents in Eau Claire County.
According the board's timeline, they plan to adopt a final draft of their strategic plan in June.