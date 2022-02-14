Eau Claire County sheriff Ron Cramer will not seek re-election

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man who's served in the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office for decades has announced he will not seek re-election and plans to retire.
"I said kiddingly, 'I wish I could be here and retire in June so I can have the horse out front and the sheriff's hat on and ride off into the sunset,'" said Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer.
He won't be riding off into the sunset, but Cramer does plan to retire next year.
"I've spent so much time in this job, but this time, it's really time for me to figure out what I want to do when I grow up here," Cramer said.
Cramer started his first day with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office in 1975.
"I remember my first shift, everything was done on a typewriter," Cramer said.
Before he was elected as sheriff in 1996, Cramer worked in the patrol division and got into investigation with the West Central Drug Task Force, even doing undercover work.
"Hair down the middle of my back," Cramer laughed. "A couple of earrings which I probably still have a couple of the holes available yet. It was an interesting time. Methamphetamine was just starting in 1995."
Cramer said the sheriff's office, formerly called the sheriff's department, has gone through a lot of changes over the years.
"The community policing has come in where a lot of our officers work the same area they live in, get to know the clientele," Cramer said. "Our computer data system is a lot better than it was. We used to file hand-written reports. Now the type-written reports are much easier to read."
While being sheriff, he was able to help establish a three-county tactical team with Chippewa and Dunn Counties, and now they're one of the state alert teams, and helped with unrest in Kenosha. But the thing he's most proud of, is his partner.
"The most proud thing I am of is my wife, going through all the changes that I went through in my law enforcement career. I went from a very safe job working in civil process into the drug unit," Cramer said.
And instead of seeking re-election in November, he plans to hang up the badge and retire.
"It's really time to go with my wife Cheryl and enjoy while we can still travel, still have our health," Cramer said.
News 18 also reached out to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk to see if he's running for re-election. He said he plans to make an announcement later this week.
Sheriff Cramer's last day on the job will be January 7, 2023. He will have served 48 years next year.