Eau Claire drive-thru voting begins Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The local election season is beginning, and Eau Claire residents will have the opportunity to cast their primary ballot at a drive-thru location starting this week.
Eau Claire voters will only see one race on their ballot: the primary for school board. Seven names will appear on the ballot and voters will be asked to vote for no more than three.
Carrie Riepl, Eau Claire City Clerk, said more residents are choosing the drive-thru to cast their vote.
"I think it is a convenient way, and a safe way for voters that need to protect their health for them to come in and vote absentee and not have to go to the polls site. And also it is a permanent part of our budget at this point," said Riepl, "Going forward, we anticipate that the drive thru will be a part of the in person absentee voting process."
There will be a forum on Monday January 31 at 7 p.m. virtually and in-person at Memorial High School for voters to better get to know the candidates. To virtually watch the forum click here.
Drive-thru voting will take place at 203 S. Farwell Street, with drivers asked to enter from Dewey Street. Voting will happen from Tuesday February 1 through February 4, and from Monday February 7 through Friday February 11. Each day voting will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The absentee ballot drop-off box is also open at City Hall.
If you would prefer to vote on election day, the primary is February 15.
The city council race will be on Eau Claire voter ballots in April.