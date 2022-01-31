 Skip to main content
Eau Claire drive-thru voting to begin Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The local election season is beginning, and Eau Claire residents will have the opportunity to cast their primary ballot at a drive-thru location starting this week.  

Eau Claire voters will only see one race on their ballot: the primary for school board. Seven names will appear on the ballot and voters will be asked to vote for no more than three.

There will be a forum on Monday January 31 at 7 p.m. virtually and in-person at Memorial High School for voters to better get to know the candidates. To virtually watch the forum click here.

Drive-thru voting will take place at 203 S. Farwell Street, with drivers asked to enter from Dewey Street. Voting will happen from Tuesday February 1 through February 4, and from Monday February 7 through Friday February 11. Each day voting will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

If you would prefer to vote on election day, the primary is February 15.

The city council race will be on Eau Claire voter ballots in April.  

