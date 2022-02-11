Eau Claire plan commission to vote on Cannery District projects

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The ever-developing Cannery District may be seeing some new additions to the plans soon.
On the city of Eau Claire's plan commission agenda next week is a vote for approval for the site plans for apartment buildings and retail space.
The plans include two buildings, which between them will have 13 retail spaces and 266 apartments, which range from micro-units to two-bedroom spaces.
Construction would begin this spring and is estimated to last 18 to 24 months.
Also on the agenda is a discussion for a Cannery District Park. The conceptual plan would replace the current Kessler Park. It would cost the city an estimated $3.4 million to include sport courts, a skating plaza, multiple river-side trails, a lawn for events, and a space specifically for food trucks.
Another plan commission vote on Tuesday would move forward development on the vacant, former Pier One building on Commonwealth Avenue.
The plans state that the new owners are still searching for tenants for the building that they want to convert into a three-business plaza.
The renderings do show that the site would be able to accommodate a salon, a restaurant, and café. A drive-thru and patio would also be added for the café. Construction to convert the building would begin this spring.