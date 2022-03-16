Eau Claire's High Bridge reopens 9 months after closing for crack in pillar

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Walking or biking from First Street to Forrest Street just got a little easier as Eau Claire's historic High Bridge reopened.
According to a Facebook post from city councilor Jeremy Gragert, the project cost the city $3.4 million, but Gragert said, it was worth every penny.
The pedestrian bridge closed in June due to a "significant structural issue" later described as a crack in one of the limestone pillars. Two weeks later, the city council approved the funding for repairs.
Gragert said there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the bridge reopening on March 28 at 11 a.m., on the First Street side of the bridge.