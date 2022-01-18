Eau Claire's OutdoorMore wins grant from Mountain Dew

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - MTN DEW® has announced the recipients of $200,000 worth of grants, and one of those winners is the Eau Claire nonprofit OutdoorMore.
Forty $5,000 grants were given groups across the U.S., with winners being selected based how they have worked to get more people outside, and on their efforts to protect the outdoors.
OutdoorMore has been working in partnership with the city of Eau Claire to renovate Pinehurst Park since 2013. According to their website, their vision is to "create a place where kids & families can have fun and be active outside every season."
As of December 31, OutdoorMore was at $16,940 of their $40,000 fundraising goal to install a hill lift, add more lighting and develop a ski area facility. In a Facebook post, they said they plan to build the lift this coming summer.