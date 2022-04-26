ECASD offers support to CFAUSD

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area School District said in a letter sent to parents that they are offering their support to the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.
This comes a day after the body of Chippewa Falls elementary school student Lily Peters was found, and a homicide investigation into her death was launched.
"We know that some of our students may be affected due to our proximity to Chippewa Falls," Eau Claire district superintendent Michael Johnson said in the letter. Much like the message sent to Chippewa Falls parents, he reminded adults to make sure children know they are safe at school and have support.
Johnson also said he has reached out to the Chippewa Falls district to offer them support through staffing and other resources. He added that in the Eau Claire district, they will be having conversations about safety with students.
"Beginning with our elementary students, our Student Services staff and classroom teachers focus on safety in three places: home, school, community. Our Eau Claire Police Department school resource officers facilitate lessons about internet and social media safety beginning in late elementary and continuing through secondary," Johnson said in the letter to parents.
If anyone sees or has seen anything they might consider out of the ordinary or suspicious, Chippewa Falls Police ask you to call this tip line: 1-800-263-5906
You can also use the site Speak Up, Speak Out to confidentially submit a tip.
Click here to view a guide created by the CFAUSD to help parents with grief they and their children may be experiencing.