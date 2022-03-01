ECASD student identities guideline sparks conflict

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A guideline shared during staff development training with Eau Claire School District teachers is causing some candidates running for school board to butt heads.
In a joint media statement, several school board candidates said they are appalled by certain school district guidance that said teachers are not to reveal certain ways students identify to their parents i.e. if a students tells a staff member they're gay or transgender.
While some call out the district for being opaque, others claim it's a matter of safety.
During a recent staff development day for teachers in Eau Claire schools, staff was instructed "Remember, parents are not entitled to know their kids' identities. That knowledge must be earned."
"They're asking them to withhold that from the parents. They're asking teachers to keep secrets," said Nicole Everson, Eau Claire School Board candidate.
In a joint media statement from Nicole Everson along with candidates Corey Cronrath and Melissa Winter, they said that guideline showed "blatant disregard for parental rights and responsibilities."
"They're asking teachers not to communicate with parents about issues that pertain to their child," Everson said. "I'm responsible for my child until they move out or they're 18 years old. And so I have the sole decision-making of what goes on with my child."
Eau Claire School Board president Tim Nordin, who is running for re-election, said the statement in question was taken out of context.
"This isn't about that slide alone. This was a professional development session talking about students who are LGBTQ and the extremely high rates they have of mental health difficulties, suicide attempts, and depression," Nordin said.
Nordin said sometimes students who are LGBT confide in their teachers when they feel like they can't be themselves at home with their families, and that it was about teachers having students' trust and confidence.
"It's a parent's responsibility to help their student become the best person that they can be, to live their true self, but when those students don't feel safe at home, where are they supposed to go?" Nordin said. "I'm unwilling to tell them you're not safe at our school. And that's what this is about. It's not about parents versus teachers. It's about students being safe in our schools and having every student have a safe place to go."
Everson believes there's a lack of transparency in what is being taught and what is being expected of our teachers, and she says she's not alone in her concerns.
"Talking to community members including staff members, including students, a lot of people are concerned. Our city is not being heard. People in our district are not being heard," Everson said.
In a response to News 18, Eau Claire Superintendent Michael Johnson said the Eau Claire Area School District has a responsibility to maintain an educational environment that is equitable, safe and inclusive of all students and that the staff received training on February 25 with a focus on creating safe spaces at school for all students.
He went on to say ECASD prides itself on being a school district that makes all students feel welcome and safe in their schools.
Full statement from Eau Claire superintendent Michael Johnson:
“The Eau Claire Area School District has a responsibility to maintain an educational environment that is equitable, safe and inclusive of all students. As part of our ongoing work to support our students, our staff received training on February 25 with a focus on creating safe spaces at school for all students. Data shows that students who identify within the LGBTQIA+ community have a higher incidence of mental health issues along with a higher sense of isolation. For example, based on ECASD results from the most recent Wisconsin DPI Youth Risk Behavior Survey of high school students, 87% of LGBTQIA+ students report mental health concerns and just 44% have a sense of belonging compared to 46% and 68% for straight-cisgender students.
Our staff often find themselves in positions of trust with our students. The staff development presentation shared extensive data and information to assist our staff members in our ongoing efforts to create a safe and supportive learning environment for all students. The ECASD prides itself on being a school district that makes all students feel welcome and safe in our schools.”
Statement from Marquell Johnson, a current Eau Claire School Board member who is also seeking re-election:
"The overall intention of the particular professional development training in question was “Identity & Inclusion”. The underlining premise of such training is to assist educators in creating “safe spaces” for students to become the best version of themselves. When speaking with students and families that are undertaking this journey or who have experienced the topic of “Identity & Inclusion”, safe spaces for communication are paramount and the home environment may not always be considered a suitable “safe space”. I may have chosen different wording from what was included in “Slide 56” and further dialogue was provided for teachers on this particular slide. It is important that the school environment be considered an additional “safe space” for students to become the best version of themselves."