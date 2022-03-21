ECPD investigating threat made regarding school board meeting

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There will be a police presence at the Eau Claire School Board meeting Monday night, according to officials with the Eau Claire Area School District.
Officials said a threat was made via email on Monday regarding the meeting happening at 7 p.m. Monday night. They added that the Eau Claire police are investigating, and officers will be at the meeting.
The meeting, taking place in the administrative building, can also be attended virtually by clicking here.
It was not said what the nature or seriousness of the threat was, with officials saying no more information would be disclosed at this time.