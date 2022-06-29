Elk Mound Post Office struggles to provide daily mail delivery

ELK MOUND (WQOW) - Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.
This is not the official motto of the United States Postal Service, but it’s safe to say their carriers take pride in being reliable. Yet, while it is not the snow, rain, heat or even the gloom of night, something has interrupted regular mail delivery in Elk Mound.
Residents tell News 18 their regular mail delivery has dwindled down to as little as once or twice a week. Sometime in mid-May, daily mail delivery stopped. A spokesperson for the USPS confirmed this interruption in service is a result of staffing issues.
“These people are working very hard and they are trying to do their best," said longtime Elk Mound resident Connie Harmon. "They are so short-handed right now.”
Harmon explained that multiple members of the staff have missed time with COVID and other health issues, and they haven’t been able to keep up with the normal delivery schedule. Leaving residents to either wait for delivery or pickup their mail at the post office.
“Some people are coming to pick up their mail, but the day that they might be picking up their mail, that might have somebody to take up that route," Harmon said. "They’re here. They have people that stop what they’re doing and wait on the counter for you to pick up your mail, and that’s been taking a lot of their time, too.”
Here's the official response regarding this situation from the USPS:
“The U.S. Postal Service is working diligently to return to providing mail services each business day, including Saturdays. As with many other businesses and organizations, the USPS is working to improve employee availability with creative measures, including hiring. We understand our customers’ expectations, and our employees are working hard to provide the kinds of mailing services that are necessary and of interest to our customers. We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for our customers’ patience.”
The Postal Service did not commit to a firm date when delivery services will be restored in Elk Mound, but did point to their weekly Hiring Galas as an opportunity for local residents to learn more about careers with the USPS.
The informational Hiring Galas are open to the public at any Wisconsin Post office once a week. One will be held on June 30 from 12-3 p.m., and there will be one each week of July on the following dates:
⦁ Wednesday, July 6
⦁ Tuesday, July 12
⦁ Thursday, July 21
⦁ Wednesday, July 27
For more information about careers with the USPS, click here.