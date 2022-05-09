Experts say formula shortage opens door for "bigger conversation"

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Thousands of Wisconsin families have been affected by the current baby formula shortage, but local experts say this also has potential to impact those who are breastfeeding.
Jennifer Hafele, a board-certified lactation consultant with Mama Bear Lactation Care, said while the vast majority of mothers prefer to breastfeed, it can be challenging to do so.
The percentage of those who do drops a few weeks after giving birth, and then again once maternity leave is exhausted. This can leave them dependent on milk banks that are typically reserved for infants at highest risk -- like those in the newborn intensive care unit -- or formula that is hard to find right now due to the shortage.
"The fact that we have follow-up research that says only 15 percent of those people are reaching the infant feeding goals they had for themselves, opens up this bigger conversation," Hafele said. "We have a shortage of support and education, especially prenatally, for those who do want to provide human milk to their babies."
While experts like Hafele champion long-term causes like better pre-natal education and maternity leave, she said the immediate concern with regard to the formula shortage is that parents will wait until it is too late to reach out for help.
She warned of trying to stretch formula or switch to milk without understanding the potential risks, and encouraged everyone to reach out to their pediatrician sooner than later if they are running short on formula or in need of an alternative for breastfeeding.