Fair maps rally demands an end to gerrymandering

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some advocates say Wisconsin's legislative maps have been unfair for years, and that they need to be redrawn with nonpartisan lines.
That's why area residents and organizations hosted a rally calling for courts to end gerrymandering.
About 50 people gathered outside of the Eau Claire County Government Center for the fair maps rally on Friday.
Controversy surrounding the state's new maps has been ongoing for months. Maps drawn up by the GOP-controlled legislature passed the assembly and senate. But Governor Tony Evers vetoed them in favor of ones drawn by a commission he lead.
Now a final decision lies with the state Supreme Court.
"They've used a 'least change criteria' for district maps and we're here to tell the Supreme Court that we do not like the maps that were gerrymandered in the last go-round. So we want them to hear us that we want fair maps, not maps that were just like they were 10 years ago," said Annemarie McClellan, co-president of the League of Women Voters of the Grater Chippewa Valley.
Every 10 years following the U.S. Census, states redraw their political boundaries on legislative and congressional maps to reflect changing populations.
But some advocates said redistricting can carry political implications, and they want to be sure new maps have no gerrymandering.
"Gerrymandering is when those districts are set so that it favors one political party over another," McClellan said.
Democratic 3rd Congressional District candidate Deb McGrath of Menomonie also attended the rally in support of fair maps, and she said gerrymandering can make people feel like their votes don't count anymore.
"(They feel) that there's almost no possibility for those to count in an election," McGrath said. "People start to feel disenfranchised. So we need to be able to make sure there's a fair system of drawing these lines."
Senator Jeff Smith of Eau Claire believes the maps being redrawn need to be nonpartisan and feels current voting district maps benefit Republicans.
"We need to take the power out of the hands of the legislators who are determining how to hang onto power by drawing the lines that favor them and put the power back in the hands of the voters," Smith said.
This local rally was one of more than a dozen fair maps rallies that took place simultaneously across the state.
Wisconsinites have largely supported the maps being redrawn in a nonpartisan manner, with 56 out of 72 counties taking to referendums and resolutions to vote in support of this form of redistricting.