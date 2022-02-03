Feed My People's empty bowl fundraiser returns

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Feed My People Food Bank is tackling hunger one bowl at a time.
It's the food bank's 22nd annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, it's also their largest fundraiser of the year.
On March 2, Chippewa Valley residents can drive-thru and pick up a bowl gift box for $20. Inside the box is a handcrafted wooden or ceramic bowl made by local artists. Each bowl is accompanied by two recipes.
Since it is the food bank's 40th Anniversary, they've commissioned a special bowl to mark the special occasion, that bowl is $25.
All of those funds will be used to help fight hunger in our region.
"One bowl may not seem like a lot, but when it's empty, and it's in front of you, there's a need right there, and you need food. We can provide that as a community, and when we add up all of our bowls together, we can make a huge impact and make sure that everyone has food on their plate tonight," said Susie Haugley, Feed My People Food Bank.
Also new this year, is an option to choose your own bowl for $40.
Tickets for your-choice are limited, and each include a tour of the food bank on March 1, or 3. Exclusive ticket holders will also have the opportunity to pack a few food bags for pop-up events.
Last year, the food bank raised over $100,000.
An online silent auction featuring local art, experience packages, will go live on Feb. 22 and close on March 4.
Bowls can be reserved here.