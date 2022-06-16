Fierce Freedom celebrates 10 years of fighting human trafficking

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Fierce Freedom gathered with friends and supporters on June 16 in downtown Eau Claire to celebrate the organization's 10th birthday.
Community Specialist Cat Morgan shared her thoughts about the accomplishments of the non-profit so far.
"We've really shifted towards prevention work, completely doing prevention work," Morgan said. "So, with that, we've been able to see through our programming, we've educated 72 at-risk youth in the juvenile justice system. We've identified over 150 local victims of trafficking. This year alone, we have had 12 calls of people who have self-identified as victims of trafficking."
Morgan also shared with News 18 how Fierce Freedom decided last spring to offer all educational presentations within a 30-mile radius free of charge. Morgan also highlighted the Fierce Freedom podcast, as well as the "Birthday for a Cause" initiative, as exciting ways the group is looking to reach more people.
The group is accepting donations on their website, but Morgan also wanted people to know how valuable it is to take the time to learn about the topic of human trafficking and how individuals can help break the cycle of exploitation. She said education is a way everyone can support their mission, whether they donate or not.