Fireworks cause pontoon fire in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Fireworks caused a pontoon fire Saturday night on small Lake Wissota.
According to a press release from the Chippewa Fire District, they were called to a boat fire in the Town of Lafayette around 10:10 p.m. Saturday night.
When they arrived, the found a pontoon burning with several small fires about 30 feet off shore. The fires were quickly extinguished.
The owner of the boat told first responders that he had been shooting fireworks off the pontoon boat when one malfunctioned and caught fire in the tube. That fire spread to several other fireworks on the boat, which resulted in the fire.
The estimated damage to the pontoon is unknown right now.
Deputy Chief John Andersen of Chippewa Fire District said the owner of the boat did possess a valid fireworks permit issued by the Town of Lafayette. Even still, he wants to remind residents that even with a valid permit, it is far safer to attend a fireworks event staged by professionals than to light fireworks off on your own.