Florists and bakers face supply chain issues ahead of Valentine’s Day

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Valentine's Day is in less than two weeks, but with supply chain challenges, you may need to pivot your plan when it comes to gift ideas.
Workers at May's Floral in Eau Claire are prepping arrangements for Valentine's Day. However, they've been running into a problem with their flower color supply.
"When you see that bouquet online, and it has those specific colors, just keep more of an open mind that flowers are available, but maybe it's just in Valentine tones and not in that certain color that you're looking for," said Angie Reit, manager of May's Floral.
Reit said if you're looking for a red vase or blue vase, it may need to be substituted with a clear one.
"We're working with what we have," Reit said.
These supply chain challenges have caused them to branch out.
"It's been challenging. It's fun to go out and find new companies and see what they have," Reit said. "We're having to search out other wholesale companies and go outside of that circle of buyers we usually buy from because they maybe don't have the product."
Owner Farrah Miller of Chic Sweets Desserts in Lake Hallie is facing similar obstacles, but said the situation is anything but sweet.
"I'd definitely say that it's stressful because it takes a long time to find reliable sourcing that you like," Miller said. "You kind of get used to a product and then the moment that you can't get it for that normal company, you're kind of sourcing the internet hoping to find a new reliable source that's also cost-effective."
Miller is having trouble getting her hands on fresh strawberries and even cups for her bubble tea drinks.
"There was a time when I could only source 16 oz. cups and then there was recently a time where I could only source 24 oz. cups," Miller said.
Powdered sugar is also in short supply.
"Powdered sugar is used in almost everything that I make so that one is really strenuous. I used to pick it up locally at Sam's Club or a wholesale place, so now I'm having to pay extra cost for shipping."
Because of this, Miller said, "Prices may increase if we have to source from other places that maybe charge more, but I'm working as hard as I can to source more locally so that I can control the cost without changing the price."
But even without certain ingredients, she still strives to make quality baked goods.
"For me, I like to get as creative as possible so I like to do specials so maybe it's not as noticeable that we may not have a certain item because there's an incentive to getting what we do have," Miller said. "Other than that, I've also had to change some of my regular websites I would order my product from and source more worldwide."
"Just keep an open mind when ordering and I think we'll all be happy," Reit said.
News 18 also spoke with Avalon European Floral in Eau Claire, and they said they've been having trouble getting a hold of certain flowers as well as vases.
Some of the flowers may be more expensive from a different vendor, so this in turn forces them to pass some of that extra cost onto their clients.
The Super Bowl is the day before Valentine's Day this year, so local businesses encourage you to put your orders in as early as possible so that the big game doesn't make you forget.