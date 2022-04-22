Food Truck Friday, fireworks at Carson Park on city council's agenda

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In two weeks you won't have to worry about meal prepping because we have your lunch and dinner plans: Food Truck Friday is on schedule to come back to Phoenix Park.
Next Tuesday's Eau Claire City Council agenda includes a vote to approve the annual event's return.
Volume One, which organizes Food Truck Friday has applied to hold the event once a month through September starting May 6. If approved by the council, seven to ten trucks would come per day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Also on the council's agenda: a resolution to have the city's Fourth of July fireworks show return to Carson Park.
The past two years the fireworks display was moved to Plank Hill. It was an attempt to keep social distancing up so people could watch the show from their own homes instead of creating a mass gathering.
The show, sponsored by festival foods, would last about 20 minutes.